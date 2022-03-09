SC Lottery
CofC, South Carolina headline field for 2022 Charleston Classic

Shriners Children's Hospital has been named the title sponsor for the Charleston Classic
Shriners Children's Hospital has been named the title sponsor for the Charleston Classic
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston and South Carolina will headline the field for the 2022 Charleston Classic at the TD Arena it was announced by ESPN Events on Tuesday.

Another Palmetto State team, Furman, will also be in the Lowcountry for the tournament.

2018 champions Virginia Tech will be included as will Colorado State, Davidson, Old Dominion and Penn State.

St. Bonaventure were the winners of the 2021 event in Charleston after the tournament was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

