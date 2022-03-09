CSU fall to Kansas on Tuesday, 7-5

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball fell to Kansas at Nielsen Field Tuesday night, 7-5. The Bucs loaded the bases and put the winning run at first base in the ninth, but Tyrell Brewer’s fly ball was tracked down in left to end it.

Kansas (5-6) was the first to score after both teams played through a clean first frame. Reyce Curnane’s double to left with two outs in the second opened the scoring as Caleb Upshaw came around to score. The Jayhawks found two more in the frame with a Casey Burnham double, scoring Curnane and Cooper McMurray.

Charleston Southern answered back in a big way in the home-half of the frame, as Connor Aldrich extended the inning drawing a two-out walk. The walk would prove beneficial to Peyton Mills, as he turned on an inside fastball and drove it over the left-field fence for his first home run on the year.

Kansas would answer back in the third, getting two more to push the advantage to 5-2. Nolan Metcalf singled down the left field line to score Maui Ahuna before a CSU miscue allowed Tom Lichty to come around to score. The fourth went the way of the Jayhawks as well, as the visitors tacked on another run via another Charleston Southern error.

The fifth frame proved to be a busy one for both sides, as Kansas picked up a run before Charleston Southern would answer back with two its own. Sergio Rivera would score on a wild pitch in the top-half of the inning prior to a CSU rebuttal. The Bucs got things going again with an Austen Izzio single to right, bringing Peyton Basler around to score before a Ryan Waldschmidt hit by pitch with the bases loaded brought Hayden Harris across.

Charleston Southern would find the final run of the game in the seventh, as Aldrich’s deep fly to right brought Ajay Sczepkowski around to score to make it a two-run game. CSU would then load the bases in the ninth inning, putting the winning run at first and call on Brewer in a big spot. Brewer got a hold of one well out to left field, but Kansas made a good play in left to shut the door.

Daniel Padysak (0-1) got the loss for Charleston Southern after going two complete innings and being charged with four earned on six hits and two strikeouts. The Bucs bullpen had another strong showing to keep Kansas at bay down the stretch.

Jake Adams (1-0) got the win out of Kansas’ bullpen after working through 3.1 frames, surrendering three hits and one earned.

IN THE BOX “Congrats to Coach Price and his team as they played better than us tonight and deserved to win,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “There are a number of things I could reference in all three phases of the game that we could have done better, but I’ll focus on the character and fight we showed keeping the game within reach and putting ourselves in a position to potentially win in the ninth. I appreciate the players grit and look forward to getting back on the field tomorrow morning.”

UP NEXT Head Coach Marc MacMillan’s side will see Kansas for the second time in as many days in a game that has officially been moved up from 5:00 p.m. to a new first pitch time of 11:00 a.m. at Nielsen Field.

