CSU swept by Kansas with 13-1 loss on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern’s lone bright spot was a Peyton Mills sacrifice fly to center as Kansas used the long ball to jump to a 13-1 victory in Wednesday’s contest at Nielsen Field. The Jayhawks took both affairs from CSU in the mid-week two-game set.

Kansas (6-6) took control of this one early, as a Chase Jans solo shot to center opened the scoring for the visitors in the second. Dylan Ditzenberger brought Tavian Josenberger around to score on a CSU miscue before a towering two-run home run to right from the bat of Maui Ahuna highlighted the frame for Kansas.

Charleston Southern got its lone run in the second inning as well via a Peyton Mills sacrifice fly to center. Ajay Sczepkowski would be the Buccaneer to come around to score on the play after his double over the left fielder’s head earlier in the stanza.

Kansas would answer back in the third, getting three more runs on a three-run shot from Josenberger to put things out of reach early. Two more runs came the way of the visitors in the next frame with a Jake English fielder’s choice and a Ryan Callahan double.

The fifth frame saw Jans and Josenberger both hit their second home run of the game, as Jans’ got out in a hurry to left center and Josenberger lined one down the left field line to make it 11-1 in favor of the Jayhawks.

Kansas tacked on one more in the seventh on a wild pitch before adding its final run in the ninth, scoring the same way. Charleston Southern was able to get runners on in multiple frames down the stretch, but the visitors were able to keep the Buccaneer offense at bay for much of the contest.

Jack Gilmore (0-1) got the loss for Charleston Southern after going two complete innings and being charged with four runs, one earned, on five hits and two strikeouts. The Bucs again called on the bullpen to carry the load in the mid-week affair, using nine different pitchers.

Steven Andrews (1-1) got the win out of Kansas’ bullpen after coming on in the third and working through six complete innings. The Jayhawk righty only surrendered three hits without giving up a run and collected six strikeouts in the effort.

IN THE BOX

“As much as losing kicks you in the gut, it allows for ‘information’ to make corrections,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “We’ll take tomorrow off and get back at it on Friday using that information to prep for game one on Saturday against Canisius.”

UP NEXT

Head Coach Marc MacMillan’s side will play host to Canisius for a three-game set March 12 and 13 at Nielsen Field. Saturday’s action will see a twinbill, with game one starting at 1:30 p.m. and will schedule nine innings before the nightcap at 5:00 p.m. that will feature just seven scheduled frames. Sunday will wrap the action up with a third affair, set to start at 12:00 p.m.

