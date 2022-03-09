FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong/severe storms possible later today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Severe weather is ongoing this morning across the Panhandle of Florida and parts of Georgia and Alabama. We’ll watch this weather as it moves eastward toward us later today. There is a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon/evening between 2PM - 8PM. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time. The best chance of a strong storm will be inland, away from the coast. Gusty winds and heavy rains are the biggest concerns. An isolated tornado is possible somewhere from SE Georgia through South Carolina but the overall threat is low. A cold front will slide through the area this evening quickly bringing an end to the severe weather threat by 8 PM. We’ll likely get a break from the rain overnight but we do expect rain, and even a few thunderstorms, to return by tomorrow morning. Expect a wet Thursday with cloudy and cool conditions. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. The best rain chance of rain will fall Thursday morning but a few showers may linger into the afternoon.

Another disturbance will head our way Friday and Friday night bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms. A lot of Friday will be dry but moisture will start to increase late in the day with a cold front advancing through the Southeast Friday night. A round of strong to severe storms are possible early Saturday morning as the front moves through the area. The severe threat may be limited due to the arrival of the storms during the coolest part of the day. We’ll keep you updated!

Rain will likely end by mid morning on Saturday and clouds will quickly clear out by lunchtime. Saturday will wind up being a windy day with temperatures falling in the afternoon behind the cold front. Temperatures should be near 70° in the morning but fall into the 50s by late in the afternoon. Get ready for a cold night Saturday with lows falling into the upper 20s and low 30s inland, mid to upper 30s along the coast. Be prepared to cover up your plants Saturday night to prevent damage from this brief shot of cold air. Sunday will be a beautiful day with light winds but temperatures will only reach the mid 50s, about 15° below average for this time of the year. Warmer weather will return early next week with highs near 70° by Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 78.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 67.

SATURDAY: Early AM Storms. Turning Sunny and Windy with Falling Temps. High 70.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 55.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.