Group of SC lawmakers call to suspend state’s gas tax as prices rise

Regular, Plus and V-Power gas prices are on the rise.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of South Carolina lawmakers is calling to suspend the state’s gas tax as prices at the pump continue to rise.

State Rep. Russell Fry (R-District 106) said in a social media post that legislation was filed in the South Carolina House of Representatives over the weekend with ideas on how to ease the pain at the pump.

Among those mentioned was as suspending the gas tax of 26 cents per gallon, which Fry said would “provide immediate relief to residents.” Currently, South Carolina has one of the lower gas taxes rates in the country, according to data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

The state is still scheduled to see the last of annual 2-cent increases in the gas tax later this year.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in South Carolina as of Wednesday stood $4.02 per gallon, nearly 20 cents lower than the national average.

You can read Fry’s full post and the resolution below:

🚨 SC House Members File Legislation to Address Energy Costs in SC 🚨 Over the weekend I had some great discussions with...

Posted by Russell Fry on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

