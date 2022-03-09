SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Heartwarming reunion: First responders reunite with dog rescued in house fire

Rescuers reunite with a dog who was saved in a fire. (Source: WJLA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA FIRE AND EMS DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Caroline Patrickis
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - A dog was reunited with the first responders who helped save her life after a house fire in the Washington, D.C. area last year.

On Tuesday, Charlie, a lab hound mix, and her owner were able to thank the rescuers from that day.

“We are celebrating Charlie’s third birthday today, which we wouldn’t be able to do if it wasn’t for these brave men and women,” Ann Sanders, Charlie’s owner, said.

Firefighters rescued the dog from a burning home. She spent four days on oxygen at a local animal hospital after the incident.

“We were 6,000 miles away when we got the call that our house was on fire. And of course, the main thing that we were concerned about was our dog,” Sanders said.

D.C. fire and emergency services jumped into action that day to put out the fire and rescue Charlie.

“I immediately approached the firefighter and I said I would take care of the dog,” paramedic Marcella Somuah said. “The dog was laying there lifeless, breathing very deep and shallow. She had a lot of mucus coming out of her nose from the face mask. I immediately took the face mask off and cleared the airway.”

Rescuers said the dog was exposed to heavy smoke conditions during the fire.

“We just want to say thank everybody for everything,” Sanders said.

Fire officials reminded all pet owners to have an emergency plan with the following:

  • Make sure your pet’s animal license is current and attached to your pet at all times.
  • Include a disaster kit for your pet, including food and water.
  • Prepare a first aid kit, including medication and medical records.
  • And have a dog or cat door in your home so your pets don’t get trapped.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Bernhardt is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a...
Summerville man arrested after 2-month marijuana investigation
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the Ridgeville man killed Sunday...
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash
Deputies arrested 38-year-old Antwan J. Bligen Sr. who is charged with armed robbery, unlawful...
Investigators arrest second suspect wanted in Domino’s armed robbery
Immediately following the collision, a truck, which police provided a picture for, fled the...
Charleston police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Along with a wave of hiring’s aimed at getting more mental health professionals in the...
Charleston Co. schools rolls out art therapy amid spike in mental health concerns
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
American freed from Venezuela says his ‘nightmare’ has ended
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. schools rolls out art therapy amid spike in mental health concerns