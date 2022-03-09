SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hundreds of families waiting longer than usual for caregivers

According to South Carolina’s Respite Coalition, one in four families need caregivers, but...
According to South Carolina’s Respite Coalition, one in four families need caregivers, but right now, hundreds of families are waiting much longer for the help they need.(Storyblocks)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to South Carolina’s Respite Coalition, one in four families need caregivers, but right now, hundreds of families are waiting much longer for the help they need.

The coalition said some services across the state are delayed between six to eight weeks.

The state’s Respite Coalition helps hundreds of families every year get a much-needed break from caring for a loved one who’s sick, elderly or has a disability.

The coalition helps get nearly 1,600 caregivers out to these families but said the delays they’re experiencing now are out of their control.

The coalition said when respite caregivers are in the process of getting screened, they go through several different steps, including background checks, law enforcement checks, FBI checks and abuse registry checks.

Certain documentation from these checks provided by other agencies is required before a family can be placed with a caregiver.

The coalition said these other agencies, like the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, are struggling with staffing and the bodies needed to get these requirements completed for caregivers.

“When you rely on those other agencies to do those background checks, there’s a lot of dependence on their staffing and capacity. There are highs and lows with any office,” said Nicholas Julian, executive director of the South Carolina Respite Coalition.

The coalition said another part of what takes a while before families can receive help is if a caregiver has not lived in South Carolina for the past 12 months or if the person that needs help is a minor.

The coalition said those processes can take between two and three weeks longer with current delays. Officials said hundreds of families are still on waitlists to even get the process started.

In 2022, the respite coalition rolled out a new registry where families can find readily and available caregivers in their area. The coalition said that would trim down time to find new respite care.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Bernhardt is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a...
Summerville man arrested after 2-month marijuana investigation
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the Ridgeville man killed Sunday...
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash
Deputies arrested 38-year-old Antwan J. Bligen Sr. who is charged with armed robbery, unlawful...
Investigators arrest second suspect wanted in Domino’s armed robbery
Immediately following the collision, a truck, which police provided a picture for, fled the...
Charleston police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Latest News

Along with a wave of hiring’s aimed at getting more mental health professionals in the...
Charleston Co. schools rolls out art therapy amid spike in mental health concerns
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. schools rolls out art therapy amid spike in mental health concerns
The earthquake was centered four miles east/southeast of Elgin around 11:10 a.m.
Report: Another earthquake hits the Midlands, 20 since Dec. 27
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person has been detained following a...
One detained after report of man wearing body armor, possibly armed near airport