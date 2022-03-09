SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Investigators arrest second suspect wanted in Domino’s armed robbery

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have announced the arrest of a second suspect wanted for an armed robbery at a West Ashley Domino’s pizza.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Antwan J. Bligen Sr. who is charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He’s expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday morning. Authorities have already arrested 35-year-old Okite Watson Smokes.

The suspects’ charges stem from the Jan. 20 armed robbery of the Domino’s Pizza restaurant in the 1900 block of Ashley River Road.

Surveillance video from inside the store showed Smokes armed with a handgun, and a second person, identified as Bligen, “representing that he had a handgun in his waistband” entering the back of the store, court documents state. Investigators say Smokes ordered employees to the floor while pointing his gun at them before ordering the manager to open the register.

Smokes was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money from the register and then demanded money from one of the employees and took the cell phone of another employee, the affidavit states.

Court documents state Smokes was identified by a member of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office “who had a previous encounter” with him and that the identification was confirmed by a detective. An employee of the restaurant was able to identify Smokes in a photographic lineup, the affidavit states.

Okite Watson Smokes, 35, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a...
Okite Watson Smokes, 35, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the Ridgeville man killed Sunday...
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
The airline announced on Tuesday the addition of nonstop flights to San Francisco and Las Vegas...
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights to San Francisco, Las Vegas
Joe Cunningham renewed a call for the South Carolina General Assembly to temporarily suspend...
Cunningham renews call for temporary suspension of state gas tax, McMaster responds
Robert Bernhardt is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a...
Summerville man arrested after 2-month marijuana investigation

Latest News

Dorchester County Republican Chairman Steven Wright announced on Tuesday night that Robby...
Winner announced in House District Primary
Charleston City Council has approved spending $250,000 to help build a memorial honoring dozens...
Charleston to spend $250K to help fund memorial of human remains found at Gaillard Center
VIDEO: Investigators arrest second suspect wanted in Domino’s armed robbery
VIDEO: Investigators arrest second suspect wanted in Domino’s armed robbery
VIDEO: Charleston to spend $250K to help fund memorial of human remains found at Gaillard Center
VIDEO: Charleston to spend $250K to help fund memorial of human remains found at Gaillard Center