Investigators arrest second suspect wanted in Domino’s armed robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have announced the arrest of a second suspect wanted for an armed robbery at a West Ashley Domino’s pizza.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Antwan J. Bligen Sr. who is charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He’s expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday morning. Authorities have already arrested 35-year-old Okite Watson Smokes.

The suspects’ charges stem from the Jan. 20 armed robbery of the Domino’s Pizza restaurant in the 1900 block of Ashley River Road.

Surveillance video from inside the store showed Smokes armed with a handgun, and a second person, identified as Bligen, “representing that he had a handgun in his waistband” entering the back of the store, court documents state. Investigators say Smokes ordered employees to the floor while pointing his gun at them before ordering the manager to open the register.

Smokes was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money from the register and then demanded money from one of the employees and took the cell phone of another employee, the affidavit states.

Court documents state Smokes was identified by a member of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office “who had a previous encounter” with him and that the identification was confirmed by a detective. An employee of the restaurant was able to identify Smokes in a photographic lineup, the affidavit states.

Okite Watson Smokes, 35, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to jail records. (Al Cannon Detention Center)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.