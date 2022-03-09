Oceanside Collegiate holds Signing Day on Tuesday
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ten student-athletes put their name on the dotted line on Tuesday as Oceanside Collegiate held their annual signing day ceremony.
The Landsharks had 4 football players sign to play in college as well as 4 rugby players.
Savannah Armistead, Rugby - Newberry College
Carson Arnold, Football - The Citadel
Jacob Ashley, Football - VMI
Dana Brunson, Football - Hampden-Sydney
Ruby Hansen, Track and Field - College of Charleston
Rico Harrell, Football - William Penn
John Iacofano, Tennis - Lenoir-Rhyne
Chloe McMurray, Rugby - Newberry College
Roan Shawver, Rugby - Queens University
Quinn Vorster, Rugby - Cardiff Med. University
