Oceanside Collegiate holds Signing Day on Tuesday

10 athletes from Oceanside Collegiate signed during the schools signing day ceremony on Tuesday
10 athletes from Oceanside Collegiate signed during the schools signing day ceremony on Tuesday(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ten student-athletes put their name on the dotted line on Tuesday as Oceanside Collegiate held their annual signing day ceremony.

The Landsharks had 4 football players sign to play in college as well as 4 rugby players.

Savannah Armistead, Rugby - Newberry College

Carson Arnold, Football - The Citadel

Jacob Ashley, Football - VMI

Dana Brunson, Football - Hampden-Sydney

Ruby Hansen, Track and Field - College of Charleston

Rico Harrell, Football - William Penn

John Iacofano, Tennis - Lenoir-Rhyne

Chloe McMurray, Rugby - Newberry College

Roan Shawver, Rugby - Queens University

Quinn Vorster, Rugby - Cardiff Med. University

