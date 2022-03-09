Oceanside Collegiate holds Signing Day on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ten student-athletes put their name on the dotted line on Tuesday as Oceanside Collegiate held their annual signing day ceremony.

The Landsharks had 4 football players sign to play in college as well as 4 rugby players.

Savannah Armistead, Rugby - Newberry College

Carson Arnold, Football - The Citadel

Jacob Ashley, Football - VMI

Dana Brunson, Football - Hampden-Sydney

Ruby Hansen, Track and Field - College of Charleston

Rico Harrell, Football - William Penn

John Iacofano, Tennis - Lenoir-Rhyne

Chloe McMurray, Rugby - Newberry College

Roan Shawver, Rugby - Queens University

Quinn Vorster, Rugby - Cardiff Med. University

