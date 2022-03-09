One detained after report of man wearing body armor, possibly armed near airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person has been detained following a report of a man wearing body armor and possibly armed near the Johns Island Executive Airport.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said at 11:42 a.m. officers responded to the area for someone wearing body armor, possibly armed, and acting strangely. That person was located and detained.

Police officials say the man was with a vehicle which hazmat and the explosive devices team are checking out to make sure it’s safe.

“It is believed at this point that he may be a mental health subject,” Wolfsen said.

