Penn Edges Cougars, 7-6

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- The College of Charleston baseball team fell to the Penn Quakers in a back-and-forth affair, 7-6, on Tuesday evening in the first of a two-game midweek series at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Penn 7, College of Charleston 6

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (7-5), Penn (4-4)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars struck first taking a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a mammoth two-run blast by Landon Choboy.

Penn answered with a five-run top of the fifth to claim a 5-2 advantage.

Charleston clawed back with one in the fifth and two in the seventh to tie the game at 5-5.

Luke Wood would score on a wild pitch with two outs in the eighth to put the Cougars ahead, 6-5.

Penn fought back in the ninth to retake the lead at 7-6 when Ben Miller doubled to left, scoring Jackson Appel from second. Wyatt Henseler was initially ruled out at the plate on the play before the call was reversed due to obstruction as he rounded second base, giving the Quakers a one-run lead.