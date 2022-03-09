Penn Edges Cougars, 7-6
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- The College of Charleston baseball team fell to the Penn Quakers in a back-and-forth affair, 7-6, on Tuesday evening in the first of a two-game midweek series at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Penn 7, College of Charleston 6
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (7-5), Penn (4-4)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Cougars struck first taking a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a mammoth two-run blast by Landon Choboy.
- Penn answered with a five-run top of the fifth to claim a 5-2 advantage.
- Charleston clawed back with one in the fifth and two in the seventh to tie the game at 5-5.
- Luke Wood would score on a wild pitch with two outs in the eighth to put the Cougars ahead, 6-5.
- Penn fought back in the ninth to retake the lead at 7-6 when Ben Miller doubled to left, scoring Jackson Appel from second. Wyatt Henseler was initially ruled out at the plate on the play before the call was reversed due to obstruction as he rounded second base, giving the Quakers a one-run lead.
- Charleston saw a two-out rally snuffed out in the ninth with the tying run standing on second.
KEY COUGARS
- Choboy paced the offense reaching base four times in a 2-for-3 outing with an RBI single in addition to his two-run homer in the second.
- JT Marr recorded his sixth multi-hit game as a Cougar to extend his reached base streak to 12 games.
- Tyler Sorrentino reached base twice via walk and scored out of the leadoff spot.
- Luke Wood reached in all four of his plate appearances with a single, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. He also scored two runs.
- Starter Trey Pooser struck out five over the first four innings before Penn got on the board in the fifth.
- Ryan Smith delivered a superb performance out of the bullpen with three no-hit innings of work.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- The Cougars suffer their first home loss of the season after starting the campaign with six straight wins at Patriots Point.
- Charleston was held to a 3-for-18 evening with runners on base.
- The Cougars scored four of their six runs with two outs.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Quakers will meet in game two of the midweek set on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.
