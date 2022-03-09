SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Another earthquake hits the Midlands, 20 since Dec. 27

The earthquake was centered four miles east/southeast of Elgin around 11:10 a.m.
The earthquake was centered four miles east/southeast of Elgin around 11:10 a.m.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit Kershaw County on Wednesday.

The earthquake was centered four miles east/southeast of Elgin around 11:10 a.m.

It’s the 20th tremor to occur in this area since Dec. 27, 2021 the division says.

This also marks the 14th earthquake in South Carolina so far in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Bernhardt is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a...
Summerville man arrested after 2-month marijuana investigation
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the Ridgeville man killed Sunday...
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash
Deputies arrested 38-year-old Antwan J. Bligen Sr. who is charged with armed robbery, unlawful...
Investigators arrest second suspect wanted in Domino’s armed robbery
Immediately following the collision, a truck, which police provided a picture for, fled the...
Charleston police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Latest News

Along with a wave of hiring’s aimed at getting more mental health professionals in the...
Charleston Co. schools rolls out art therapy amid spike in mental health concerns
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. schools rolls out art therapy amid spike in mental health concerns
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person has been detained following a...
One detained after report of man wearing body armor, possibly armed near airport
According to South Carolina’s Respite Coalition, one in four families need caregivers, but...
Hundreds of families waiting longer than usual for caregivers