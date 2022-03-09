State forestry commission lifts red flag fire alert for 14 counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission lifted a red flag fire alert that had been in effect for 14 counties across the state.

The agency had originally issued a statewide alert on Tuesday before reducing the number of affected counties to 14 around the Pee Dee region on Wednesday, including Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.

Officials said a large number of uncontrolled wildfires in the area prompted the agency to keep the alert in place for an extra day.

On Wednesday, officials said improving weather conditions had reduced the elevated danger for wildfires in the area and eliminated the need to encourage the voluntary postponement of outdoor burning.

The remaining counties were removed from the alert as of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.