SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State forestry commission lifts red flag fire alert for 14 counties

The South Carolina Forestry Commission lifted a red flag fire alert that had been in effect for...
The South Carolina Forestry Commission lifted a red flag fire alert that had been in effect for 14 counties across the state.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission lifted a red flag fire alert that had been in effect for 14 counties across the state.

The agency had originally issued a statewide alert on Tuesday before reducing the number of affected counties to 14 around the Pee Dee region on Wednesday, including Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.

Officials said a large number of uncontrolled wildfires in the area prompted the agency to keep the alert in place for an extra day.

On Wednesday, officials said improving weather conditions had reduced the elevated danger for wildfires in the area and eliminated the need to encourage the voluntary postponement of outdoor burning.

The remaining counties were removed from the alert as of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the Ridgeville man killed Sunday...
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
Robert Bernhardt is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a...
Summerville man arrested after 2-month marijuana investigation
The airline announced on Tuesday the addition of nonstop flights to San Francisco and Las Vegas...
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights to San Francisco, Las Vegas
Joe Cunningham renewed a call for the South Carolina General Assembly to temporarily suspend...
Cunningham renews call for temporary suspension of state gas tax, McMaster responds

Latest News

The project is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Old Towne Road. A...
Sumar St. redevelopment making headway, officials say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sumar St. redevelopment making headway, officials say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: More than 16,000 foreigners fighting for Ukraine
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lawmakers pushing to legalize betting on horse races in South Carolina