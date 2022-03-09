Sumar St. redevelopment making headway, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley revitalization project that has been in the works for years is gaining some momentum, according to the City of Charleston.

There have been a lot of behind-the-scenes work and negotiations in recent years on the Sumar Street Redevelopment Project, West Ashley Coordinator Eric Pohlman says. Local leaders and the community will be getting an update on the project during the West Ashley Revitalization Commission Meeting Wednesday evening, and in the upcoming year, the community will see some major steps accomplished, especially when it comes to the conceptual designs of the project, according to Pohlman.

The project is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Old Towne Road. A Piggly Wiggly grocery store sat there vacant for years before the city bought the 2.5-acre triangular parcel in 2017, Pohlman says.

They’ve since torn down the building and plan to build a multi-purpose complex with both private, commercial space—like restaurants and retail—as well as public, city-owned space—with an auditorium, community meeting rooms and city offices.

The city has selected the developers and design team, finalized contracts and a memorandum of understanding, according to Pohlman.

Now this year, the design concepts and development proposals will be going before the Design Review Board, West Ashley Commission, and City Council to get approval before construction.

“[It’s] kind of a unique thing we’re doing partnering with a commercial entity here,” Pohlman says. “This is not a pure city-led project where we’re putting in a civic building and calling it a day. We want to make sure the private investment into this property is of a certain caliber as well. What we’re hoping it will do is really inspire and incentivize other properties along the Sam Rittenberg corridor to look at different ways to revitalize their centers.”

Pohlman could not say definitively when the city would break ground on the project, as it is too far out and there are numerous variables impacting the timeline, but the city is still a ways away from actual construction taking place, he says.

The West Ashley Revitalization Commission Meeting, where a full update on the project will be taking place, is at 5:30 p.m. via zoom. For more information on the meeting and for the zoom login, visit the meeting’s agenda.

