Winner announced in House District Primary

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Republican Chairman Steven Wright announced on Tuesday night that Robby Robbins has won Tuesday night’s primary in SC House District 97.

Robbins will face Democratic nominee ReZaun Lewis in May’s special election.

“Congratulations to Robby Robbins on his victory in the Republican Primary for State House District 97. The Dorchester County GOP is positioned and prepared to marshall all resources to ensure we keep this seat in Republican Control. South Carolina is on the move, and we must ensure District 97 sends a representative who stands for our conservative values,” Wright said. “I want to thank Candace Jennings for offering herself for public service. Anyone who is willing to step forward during this critical time in the history of our state and country must be commended.”

