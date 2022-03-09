SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Volvo hiring hundreds to build electric vehicles

Volvo is gearing up to manufacture two electric sport utility vehicles at the Ridgeville plant.
The automaker is currently hiring hundreds of team members and multi-craft maintenance...
The automaker is currently hiring hundreds of team members and multi-craft maintenance technicians.
By Ann McGill
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volvo Car US Operations is getting ready to rev things up. The plant in Ridgeville will build two new next generation, all electric sport utility vehicles starting in 2023. Volvo is also expanding to add a battery assembly facility as well as new production space.

The automaker is currently hiring hundreds of team members and multi-craft maintenance technicians. To apply, click the link.

There are approximately 1,500 team members building the all new S60 mid-size sedan at the plant in Ridgeville. S60 production began in late 2018 and global distribution began in the first quarter of 2019.

The plant sits on 1,600 acres with over 2.3 million square feet of building space. Buildings include a body shop, paint shop, assembly shop, vehicle processing center and plant office building.

