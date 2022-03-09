Working Wednesdays: Volvo hiring hundreds to build electric vehicles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volvo Car US Operations is getting ready to rev things up. The plant in Ridgeville will build two new next generation, all electric sport utility vehicles starting in 2023. Volvo is also expanding to add a battery assembly facility as well as new production space.

The automaker is currently hiring hundreds of team members and multi-craft maintenance technicians. To apply, click the link.

There are approximately 1,500 team members building the all new S60 mid-size sedan at the plant in Ridgeville. S60 production began in late 2018 and global distribution began in the first quarter of 2019.

The plant sits on 1,600 acres with over 2.3 million square feet of building space. Buildings include a body shop, paint shop, assembly shop, vehicle processing center and plant office building.

