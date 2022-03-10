Ahead of inclusive park groundbreaking, Goose Creek’s inclusive and adaptive programs see growth

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is set to break ground this month on a new park with a special, inclusive playground for kids of all abilities, but ahead of that construction, the city is seeing its other inclusive and adaptive programs grow and flourish.

The city is gearing up for numerous inclusive and adaptive events this spring, and its therapeutic recreation programs and special adaptive tricycle highlight the importance of having a place where everyone is included, no matter their ability, according to city leaders.

There are multiple, special therapeutic recreation programs the city is offering in the coming weeks: adaptive dance classes, bowling, game nights, and more.

There are just a handful of other municipalities in the area that have therapeutic recreation programs, according to Nicole Murray, the Assistant Recreation Director for the City. Goose Creek’s is unique because it doesn’t focus on one age group and instead offers options for both kids and adults, she says.

Each program has at least a few dozen participants, and, as a whole, the therapeutic recreation program has grown to include more than 100 people.

“We just continue to grow,” Hannah Miller, the Therapeutic Coordinator for Goose Creek, says. “Our cap size continues to get bigger. We get more volunteers, and it’s really exciting to see. It’s important for the city to have it because there are so many people that need it. We have tons of friends and tons of participants that don’t have the opportunity to do the things that typical kiddos could. It’s important to get them involved and make them feel like Goose Creek cares about inclusivity because we do.”

Goose Creek also has a tandem adaptive tricycle that allows someone to ride in the front and feel like they’re riding a bicycle independently, all while safely strapped in.

The City was the first municipality in the state to own one of these, according to Murray. The trike has grown more and more popular over the months, she says.

“It’s been amazing,” Murray says. “We’ve seen an influx of individuals using it, an influx in our therapeutic programming. We’ve seen therapists come use it with their clients to independently ride a bike, so it’s just been amazing.”

As for the new park with the inclusive playground, the groundbreaking for it will be March 31.

