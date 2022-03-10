SC Lottery
Calf shows up alongside Coburg Cow landmark on Savannah Highway

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A famous landmark in West Ashley has a new friend! There’s now a calf alongside the Coburg Cow on Savannah Highway.

The cow has been decorated for holidays and even donned a mask earlier in the pandemic.

The cow is also a sign when a hurricane is coming since it’s taken down if it looks like the storm could affect the state.

Coburg was the largest independent dairy in the state before it was bought out by Borden Dairy more than 10 years ago.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

