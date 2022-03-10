Calf shows up alongside Coburg Cow landmark on Savannah Highway

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A famous landmark in West Ashley has a new friend! There’s now a calf alongside the Coburg Cow on Savannah Highway.

The cow has been decorated for holidays and even donned a mask earlier in the pandemic.

The cow is also a sign when a hurricane is coming since it’s taken down if it looks like the storm could affect the state.

Coburg was the largest independent dairy in the state before it was bought out by Borden Dairy more than 10 years ago.

