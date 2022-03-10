SC Lottery
Cougars Fall to Quakers on Wednesday

By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- The Penn Quakers held the College of Charleston baseball team to one run on five hits en route to a 7-1 victory in game two of a midweek series at Patriots Point on Wednesday evening.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Penn 7, College of Charleston 1

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (7-6), Penn (5-4)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Quakers struck first in the top of the second pushing across three runs to take an early 3-0 lead.
  • An RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth would stretch the Penn advantage to 4-0.
  • The Cougars got on the board in the bottom of the fifth trimming the margin to 4-1 after Luke Wood scored on a grounder to second by Tyler Sorrentino.
  • Penn capped the scoring with three runs in the top of the seventh.

KEY COUGARS

  • Trotter Harlan reached base three times with two walks and a single in a 1-for-2 effort.
  • Wood finished the night 1-for-3 and scored the Cougars’ lone run.
  • Brandon Miller tossed a scoreless seventh with one hit and one strikeout.
  • Luke Vaks fanned one in a 1-2-3 eighth that required just seven pitches in his CofC debut.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • JT Marr extended his reached base streak to 13 games with a single in the eighth.
  • With Wednesday’s setback, Charleston has now lost five in a row for only the second time in the last four seasons.
  • The Cougars were held hitless in four chances with runners in scoring position.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will continue their homestand with a three-game series against UMass Lowell scheduled to begin on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.

