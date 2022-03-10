Cougars Fall to Quakers on Wednesday

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- The Penn Quakers held the College of Charleston baseball team to one run on five hits en route to a 7-1 victory in game two of a midweek series at Patriots Point on Wednesday evening.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Penn 7, College of Charleston 1

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (7-6), Penn (5-4)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Quakers struck first in the top of the second pushing across three runs to take an early 3-0 lead.

An RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth would stretch the Penn advantage to 4-0.

The Cougars got on the board in the bottom of the fifth trimming the margin to 4-1 after Luke Wood scored on a grounder to second by Tyler Sorrentino.

Penn capped the scoring with three runs in the top of the seventh.

KEY COUGARS

Trotter Harlan reached base three times with two walks and a single in a 1-for-2 effort.

Wood finished the night 1-for-3 and scored the Cougars’ lone run.

Brandon Miller tossed a scoreless seventh with one hit and one strikeout.

Luke Vaks fanned one in a 1-2-3 eighth that required just seven pitches in his CofC debut.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

JT Marr extended his reached base streak to 13 games with a single in the eighth.

With Wednesday’s setback, Charleston has now lost five in a row for only the second time in the last four seasons.

The Cougars were held hitless in four chances with runners in scoring position.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will continue their homestand with a three-game series against UMass Lowell scheduled to begin on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.

