Duggar Baucom let go by The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel has parted ways with head basketball coach Duggar Baucom after 7 seasons the school announced on Thursday.

“The Citadel is grateful for Coach Baucom’s professionalism and dedication,” The Citadel Athletic Director, Mike Capaccio said in a statement. “We thank him for his leadership and the significant impact he made on our basketball program since he began coaching the Bulldogs in 2015. We wish Duggar the very best in his future endeavors.”

Baucom, who was brought in back in 2015, went 77-136 in his time with the Bulldogs. He posted just one winning season going 13-12 in an abbreviated year in 2020-21.

In what turned out to be his final season, Baucom led The Citadel to a 13-18 record including 6-12 in the conference. The season was highlighted by an early season win over Pitt and a victory in the SoCon tournament over ETSU.

The coach made national headlines earlier this season when he collapsed on the sidelines during The Citadel’s game at Cameron Indoor Arena against Duke. He was kept overnight at the University hospital and was sent home to Charleston the next day.

“We are actively looking for a new head coach to lead our basketball team to the next level,” added Capaccio. “We hope to have that person in place and ready to go before training for the next season begins.”

Baucom isn’t the only big name leaving the Bulldogs. Preseason SoCon Player of the Year Hayden Brown has entered the transfer portal.

