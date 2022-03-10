FIRST ALERT: N. Charleston railroad crossing to be closed 3 days

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston says a railroad crossing on Spruill Avenue will be closed through Saturday for maintenance.

The city posted a video of the crossing in its Twitter feed blocked off by barricades Thursday morning.

The railway crossing is located between Bexley Street and Aragon Avenue, city officials said.

Drivers should plan on using an alternate route.

There was no immediate word on what time the roadway would reopen.

