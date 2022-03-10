SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: N. Charleston railroad crossing to be closed 3 days

The city of North Charleston said the railroad crossing on Spruill Avenue between Bexley Street...
The city of North Charleston said the railroad crossing on Spruill Avenue between Bexley Street and Aragon Avenue will be closed through Saturday.(North Charleston City Government)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston says a railroad crossing on Spruill Avenue will be closed through Saturday for maintenance.

The city posted a video of the crossing in its Twitter feed blocked off by barricades Thursday morning.

The railway crossing is located between Bexley Street and Aragon Avenue, city officials said.

Drivers should plan on using an alternate route.

There was no immediate word on what time the roadway would reopen.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person has been detained following a...
One detained after report of man wearing body armor, possibly armed near airport
Crews were spotted in the area of the Nexans High Voltage USA plant off of Bushy Park Road.
Emergency crews respond to Goose Creek manufacturing plant
Robert Bernhardt is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a...
Summerville man arrested after 2-month marijuana investigation
Immediately following the collision, a truck, which police provided a picture for, fled the...
Charleston police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Deputies arrested 38-year-old Antwan J. Bligen Sr. who is charged with armed robbery, unlawful...
Investigators arrest second suspect wanted in Domino’s armed robbery

Latest News

Goose Creek also has a tandem adaptive tricycle that allows someone to ride in the front and...
Ahead of inclusive park groundbreaking, Goose Creek’s inclusive and adaptive programs see growth
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Ahead of inclusive park groundbreaking, Goose Creek’s inclusive and adaptive programs see growth
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Ahead of inclusive park groundbreaking, Goose Creek’s inclusive and adaptive programs see growth
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek considering largest commercial development in its history with hotel