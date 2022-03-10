Goose Creek considering largest commercial development in its history with hotel

SC Lottery
By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek is considering its largest commercial development in its history, a hotel in the fast-growing Carnes Crossroads area, and the mayor says it has been a project two years in the making.

Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib says the Springhill Suites hotel will address several needs within the city, and it will lead to more commercial development, such as retail stores and restaurants, down the line.

“This hotel is going to be a driver of other economic development,” he said.

The city is considering adding the 55,000 square foot, 110-room Springhill Suites hotel to a plot of land just off Highway 17A.

Habib said the hotel, which will cost the developer between $15 million and $16 million to build, would add desperately needed meeting space in the city and allow for more business to pop up.

“What comes up around hotels? Other restaurants, other stores, other opportunities for people to meet and come together in an area where there is that,” he said.

Bridget Lundberg has lived in the Carnes Crossroads area for a couple of years.

She says she’s all for the businesses and development the hotel could bring.

“I feel like this area could use that – restaurants,” Lundberg said. “We have a few right now supporting the Carnes area, but I feel like that would be good that you could go shopping and have a place that’s closer to go.”

The mayor expects construction on the hotel to begin by the end of the year and be completed by the end of 2023.

Once finished, the city said the hotel would bring around $100,000 in annual revenue.

Habib said people can expect to see more commercial development in the Carnes Crossroads area in the future.

“I really can’t speak specifically about other projects, except that there are other projects,” he said. “There are some significant retail projects that are in the works right now, that we are working with developers on. The ink has not dried on those as it were, but we believe very strongly that they are going to happen, and they’re going to happen sooner rather than later.”

The planned hotel project passed first reading during the Goose Creek City Council’s meeting on Tuesday.

It needs be passed for a second time in city council before construction can begin. Their next meeting is on April 12.

