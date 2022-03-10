SC Lottery
Lawyers: Murdaugh violated order by giving up claim to murdered wife’s estate

Two lawyers who have been appointed to oversee Alex Murdaugh’s money have filed a motion...
Two lawyers who have been appointed to oversee Alex Murdaugh’s money have filed a motion against him claiming that he dropped his claim to his murdered wife’s estate in order to shield those assets from his creditors.(WRDW)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lawyers who have been appointed to oversee Alex Murdaugh’s money have filed a motion against him claiming that he dropped his claim to his murdered wife’s estate in order to shield those assets from his creditors.

Peter McCoy and John Lay filed a motion in Hampton County on Wednesday requesting that the court issue a ruling that Murdaugh violated a temporary injunction which stops him from transferring funds.

According to the co-receivers, Maggie Murdaugh’s estate includes “Moselle,” the 1,700-acre property in Colleton and Hampton counties where her body along with her son, Paul, were found. In addition, Maggie has an interest in a home on Edisto Island, and the receivers believe her assets are valued in the millions of dollars.

The co-receivers say that Alex Murdaugh filed a “Disclaimer of interest” which they said was an improper transfer of assets from Murdaugh to his surviving son, Buster, who is listed as the second beneficiary in Maggie’s will.

Lawyers said that they believe Murdaugh did this since Buster’s debts were less than his, and thus the assets from Maggie’s estate would be shielded from Alex’s creditors.

A representative of Maggie’s estate listed Moselle for sale in February 2022 with a listing prices of $3.9 million.

