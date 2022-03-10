SC Lottery
Lowcountry doggy daycare forced to close its doors

The Wag Factory is a doggy daycare and boarding facility on James Island that’s been in...
The Wag Factory is a doggy daycare and boarding facility on James Island that’s been in business for over 10 years and is being forced to close its doors.(Live 5 News)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Wag Factory is a doggy daycare and boarding facility on James Island that’s been in business for over 10 years and is being forced to close its doors.

General manager, Samantha MacDougal, says they always knew the owners of the building they rent might sell it, but they didn’t think it would happen so quickly.

The doggy daycare says their lease was originally set to end in June or July, but they received a letter saying they had to officially close at the end of this month.

They say their employees, clients and their animals are like family, and they are all devastated at closing after more than 10 years.

MacDougal says she and the owner are looking for property and would love to stay on James Island,  but zoning issues and the cost of property have skyrocketed.

MacDougal has started looking for property on her own and says if the owner doesn’t move forward, she is willing to start her own kennel. 

She says it can cost over $100,000.

“It might take time, the community, our clients, our dogs are our family. It’s not just a job, it’s not just a business, it’s Charleston, it’s our home. So, we are going to be back, we are going to be moving forward,” MacDougal said.

Carolina One Realty will be occupying the property moving forward.

Their president and CEO says they’ll soon begin construction on a new 14,000 square foot office building. It will be the new home to Carolina One Realty James Island location.

