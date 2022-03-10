SC Lottery
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage

Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they discovered evidence of the couple locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.(Tate Co Sheriffs Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - A Mississippi couple is charged with felony child abuse after being accused of locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.

Tate County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report from East Tate Elementary School of a student telling their teacher they get locked in a cage at home when they get in trouble, WMC reported.

Investigators along with Child Protective Services went to the home in Tate County, Mississippi. Deputies say they found a metal cage with a locking device and enough evidence to believe at some point children had been placed inside the cage.

The grandmother of the child, 51-year-old Brenda Dennison and her boyfriend, 52-year-old Adrian LeSure, were arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

Sheriff’s office says four children were living in the home at the time of the incident and have been placed in CPS custody.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

