Mount Pleasant man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after being accused of distributing child sexual abuse material.
William Bradford Boyd Jr., 44, faces four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Boyd was arrested on Tuesday, attorney general spokesman Robert Kittle said.
Each count is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
A mugshot of Boyd was not available at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
