Mount Pleasant man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

William Bradford Boyd Jr., 44, faces four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a...
William Bradford Boyd Jr., 44, faces four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.(Gray News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 10, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after being accused of distributing child sexual abuse material.

William Bradford Boyd Jr., 44, faces four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Boyd was arrested on Tuesday, attorney general spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Each count is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A mugshot of Boyd was not available at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

