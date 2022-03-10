Much needed rainfall to end as storms, cold temps this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather is likely for another 48 hours before a strong cold front brings the threat of strong to severe storms Saturday morning and cold temperatures by Saturday night! An area of low pressure is helping to enhance our rain chances today along with bringing cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Keep the umbrellas ready to go today with widely scattered showers possible throughout the day. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s(north of I-26) and low to mid 60s(south of I-26). A slight chance of rain will be possible tonight with another rain opportunity on the way for Friday. Scattered showers are possible with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will top out in the mid 60s. A warm front will move through the area Friday night setting the stage for the possibility of strong to severe storms Saturday morning ahead of a powerful cold front. A line of storms will likely move through the area early Saturday morning, moving offshore by mid morning. Gusty winds, hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out at this time. The front will move offshore before lunchtime leading to a clearing sky and windy conditions for Saturday afternoon. Cooler air will move in quickly Saturday afternoon with temperatures dropping from near 70° late Saturday morning to the 50s late Saturday afternoon. Very cold air moves in Saturday night with morning lows expected to drop into the 20s Sunday morning. Mid to upper 20s are expected for all inland areas while even the coast will drop to near 32°. Make sure you take precautions to cover any sensitive vegetation Saturday night! Sunday will be chilly but sunny with a lighter wind. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. We’ll watch Sunday night for the potential of frost in many inland areas as temps drop into the 30s. A warm-up will begin on Monday with highs back in the upper 60s. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 64.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Possible. High 65.

SATURDAY: AM Storms. Turning Sunny, Windy and Cooler. Temps Falling into the 50s in the Afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 54.

