Neighbors on Johns Island concerned about eroding ditches

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Some people living on Johns Island said their concerns aren’t being heard. These concerns are about ditches that have been eroding along Brownswood Road for years.

Neighbors said they’re worried cars may end up in the ditches. They said they’re also concerned about kids who walk around the ditches to get to a nearby park.

Neighbors said for years, the ditches have been eroding, always have wild vegetation growing and have exposed pipes peeking out.

Because these ditches are located up and down Brownswood Road, they’re controlled by the state of South Carolina.

Jeremy Clugston has lived in the Island Estates neighborhood for years. He said a representative from the South Carolina Department of Transportation came out in February to see the state of the ditches.

Clugston said the department never said when the issue would be fixed but assured him something would be done about it.

Weeks went by, and neighbors said they haven’t received any updates.

“I’d like to see these ditches done properly, as if they’re in front of the mayor’s house or the governor’s house. We’re not expecting everything to be done all at once, but these ditches should be maintained,” Clugston said. “They shouldn’t be filled incorrectly with pipes, so it could be safe for our kids and neighbors, just like any neighborhood would have.”

People living in the neighborhood say in summer of 2021, a car went into one of these ditches. That’s why they said they hope officials can fix them up in order to avoid future problems.

SCDOT acknowledged that it’s the agency in charge of these ditches, and said members of the maintenance team visited the site on Thursday and they’re reviewing the situation.

