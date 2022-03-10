Police searching for missing North Charleston boy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Donte Jevar Simmons was last seen on March 8 at 10 p.m.

Police say Simmons is not familiar with North Charleston and does not have any friends in the area.

If located, you’re asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

You can also call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-1015.

