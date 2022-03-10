SC Lottery
South Carolina Senate OKs call for constitutional convention

The South Carolina Senate has approved a proposal that would add the state to a list of states calling for a convention to propose specific amendments to the U.S. Constitution.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Senate has approved a proposal that would add the state to a list of states calling for a convention to propose specific amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The 27-13 vote Wednesday by the Senate gave key approval to the proposal that supporters said would limit the convention to a few items.

Those include spending checks on the federal government, limiting the federal government’s jurisdiction and power, and setting term limits for Congress.

Opponents, including two Republicans, said a convention couldn’t be limited and could make sweeping changes to the Constitution.

Nearly 20 states have passed similar measures.

The U.S. Constitution requires two-thirds of states, or 34, to call for the convention.

