Transgender youth sports ban back for debate in SC

A House subcommittee heard testimony for an hour on the proposal Thursday that would ban...
A House subcommittee heard testimony for an hour on the proposal Thursday that would ban transgender student-athletes from competing in girls sports in South Carolina.
By Patrick Phillips and Mary Green
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A bill that would ban transgender student-athletes from competing in girls sports in South Carolina is suddenly back in front of lawmakers.

A similar proposal died in a House committee last spring even as nearly a dozen other states, all Republican-led, passed their own laws preventing transgender students from playing on girls sports teams.

A House subcommittee heard testimony for an hour on the proposal Thursday.

Next week, a Senate subcommittee will have its own public hearing.

The bill says the gender of students on their birth certificates will determine whether they can play on a boys team or a girls team.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

