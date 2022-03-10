SC Lottery
Troopers: Driver attempting to flee from police dies after crashing into car

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with the Highway Patrol say one person is dead and two others were injured after a driver who was attempting to flee from police crashed a truck into a car in Orangeburg County.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said it happened at 3:56 p.m. on Wednesday on the U.S. 21 bypass near SC 33 when a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado truck was traveling south in an attempt to evade police and crashed into a 2022 Toyota Camry which was also traveling south.

The driver of the truck died, and the passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Tidwell said the driver of the Camry was also transported with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

The deceased’s name has not been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

