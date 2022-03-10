SC Lottery
Troopers investigate deadly I-95 crash in Colleton County

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on I-95, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened near mile marker 68 on I-95 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

A 2018 Jeep SUV and a 2020 Chevrolet SUV were both traveling south on the interstate when the two vehicles collided, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Both vehicles ran off the right side of the road and struck trees, he said.

The driver of the Chevrolet died in the crash. EMS took the driver of the Jeep to an area hospital and a passenger in the Jeep was not injured, Pye said.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

