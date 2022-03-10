SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Truckers hit the hardest as gas prices continue to rise

According to AAA, the national average of a gallon of regular gas is $4.31 as of Thursday.
Trucks that take diesel are paying the highest prices now and they have tanks that hold a lot...
Trucks that take diesel are paying the highest prices now and they have tanks that hold a lot more.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Experts say high gas prices will likely be an issue through the summer.

In fact, some say $5 a gallon isn’t out of the question.

According to AAA, the national average of a gallon of regular gas is $4.31 as of Thursday. North Carolina is at $4.18, and South Carolina comes in with an average of $4.07.

Related: Checking tire pressure, carpooling among ways to conserve fuel amidst high gas prices

Truck drivers whose vehicles take diesel are paying the highest prices now and they have tanks that hold a lot more.

So they’re paying thousands to fill up and it’s cutting into profits. Some have even declined shipments

“There’s always a stopping point. it’s going to get to a point where it’s going to shut down the economy,” truck driver Lincoln Hill said.

“We need some more money to keep America moving, to keep this stuff moving man,” Deon Rich, owner of Rich Global Transport LLC, said. “If they pay more, we can keep up with the economy and what’s going on.”

Active Waste Solutions, a trash collection company that serves neighborhoods in Mecklenburg and Union counties in N.C. as well as Lancaster and York counties in S.C., sent customers a notice that they’ll be getting a new bill each month to help them cover the cost of fuel increases.

For the month of March, it’s $1.39, but company managers say it will fluctuate from month to month based on those rising costs.

Check WBTV’s gas tracker map for a list of the cheapest gas in your area.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person has been detained following a...
One detained after report of man wearing body armor, possibly armed near airport
Crews were spotted in the area of the Nexans High Voltage USA plant off of Bushy Park Road.
Emergency crews respond to Goose Creek manufacturing plant
The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, a 14 year-old-boy from Orangeburg, died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police in stolen truck
Robert Bernhardt is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a...
Summerville man arrested after 2-month marijuana investigation
Immediately following the collision, a truck, which police provided a picture for, fled the...
Charleston police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Latest News

Troopers said the crash happened near mile marker 68 on I-95 at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Troopers investigate deadly I-95 crash in Colleton County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers investigate deadly I-95 crash in Colleton County
The city of North Charleston said the railroad crossing on Spruill Avenue between Bexley Street...
FIRST ALERT: N. Charleston railroad crossing to be closed 3 days
Drivers who had their driver’s license suspended in South Carolina may have an opportunity to...
S.C. Dept. of Motor Vehicles program could clear suspensions for some drivers
The purpose of SCDOT’s initiative “Project: 700 Crosswalks” is to install or upgrade 700...
SCDOT making progress on installing, upgrading 700 crosswalks across Lowcountry