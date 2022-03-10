SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘Unsubstantiated threats’ lead to increased police, security presence at high school, district confirms

The Charleston County School District confirmed an increased presence of police and security on...
The Charleston County School District confirmed an increased presence of police and security on the R.B. Stall High School campus Thursday because of "unsubstantiated threats of violence."
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District confirmed Thursday morning an increase in police and security presence at R.B. Stall High School.

The measure follows what district spokesman Andy Pruitt called “unsubstantiated threats of violence” involving students at Stall High School.

“The claims were investigated by law enforcement and the district’s security team,” he said. “At this time, we do not believe there is any credible threat to the school, students or staff.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person has been detained following a...
One detained after report of man wearing body armor, possibly armed near airport
Crews were spotted in the area of the Nexans High Voltage USA plant off of Bushy Park Road.
Emergency crews respond to Goose Creek manufacturing plant
Robert Bernhardt is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a...
Summerville man arrested after 2-month marijuana investigation
Immediately following the collision, a truck, which police provided a picture for, fled the...
Charleston police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Deputies arrested 38-year-old Antwan J. Bligen Sr. who is charged with armed robbery, unlawful...
Investigators arrest second suspect wanted in Domino’s armed robbery

Latest News

VIDEO: Pinopolis Lock spring and summer hours
VIDEO: Pinopolis Lock spring and summer hours
The future of television has arrived in the Charleston area as Live 5 WCSC is now broadcasting...
‘Next Generation’ of TV arrives in Charleston
The city of North Charleston said the railroad crossing on Spruill Avenue between Bexley Street...
FIRST ALERT: N. Charleston railroad crossing to be closed 3 days
Goose Creek also has a tandem adaptive tricycle that allows someone to ride in the front and...
Ahead of inclusive park groundbreaking, Goose Creek’s inclusive and adaptive programs see growth