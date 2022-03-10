‘Unsubstantiated threats’ lead to increased police, security presence at high school, district confirms

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District confirmed Thursday morning an increase in police and security presence at R.B. Stall High School.

The measure follows what district spokesman Andy Pruitt called “unsubstantiated threats of violence” involving students at Stall High School.

“The claims were investigated by law enforcement and the district’s security team,” he said. “At this time, we do not believe there is any credible threat to the school, students or staff.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.