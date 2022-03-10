You Paid For It: Charleston County purchases highly customized live edge tables for $20k

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Custom live edge tables with inlaid resin sounds like something you’d find in a magazine or maybe a showcase home.

But Live 5 Investigates found them in a local conference room, and your tax dollars paid for it.

Nearly $20,000 worth.

Receipts obtained by a FOIA request show the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spent at least $34,000 in 2021 on furniture.

A new black walnut table takes up nearly the whole CCSO conference room and a third of those costs.

According to a purchase order, the table, which can seat up to 20 people, comes with a 12inch wide “river” of deep ocean blue resin epoxy filling, custom lettering spelling out “CCSO” and agency symbols inlaid into the table itself, including a badge with Sheriff Kristen Graziano’s name.

Its price tag was $9,929.90 including tax, plus delivery.

Documents also show Live Edge Studio, a business based in Columbia, SC, custom-built the table for the Sheriff’s Office.

It was one of a set, the other one sits right beside it and featuring a half-moon design with more blue resin and a custom “C” shaped leg stand.

It may just be a fraction of the size of its counterpart but comes in at nearly the same cost at $9,875.40 with tax. That’s just about $54 shy of the bigger table.

The total price tag for both tables is $19,805.30.

When asked about the decision to buy these items, CCSO spokesman Andy Knapp said that the space is frequently used for meetings with visitors.

A statement reads:

“For years to come, they will make a lasting impression during meetings with community stakeholders, swearing-in ceremonies and other events. Sheriff Graziano sought a vendor that could design furniture that promotes pride of the agency and also creates a warmer, more inviting atmosphere in this meeting space....The Sheriff’s Office is committed to continue searching for cost-effective ways to address agency needs.”

The old table was moved next door to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says they had been using two smaller tables pushed together.

Live 5 News also asked the costs of necessary and sometimes lifesaving equipment as well.

Bulletproof vests are purchased at $1,071.70 each and body cameras at $1,560.00.

$19,805.30 could have purchased 18 vests or 12 body cameras.

