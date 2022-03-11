SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

$4 gas is the tipping point for most drivers, prompting lifestyle changes

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of...
A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.(Source: WBBM via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sticker shock at the pump has many Americans planning to make some changes.

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.

Of the drivers surveyed, 80% said they would drive less to save on fuel.

A third of adult drivers under the age of 35 said they would be open to carpooling, and 68% of drivers over the age of 35 said they would rather save by combining errands.

About 53% of older Americans said they would cut back on shopping or dining out to save money on gas.

The national average for a gallon of gas set a new record for a third straight day Thursday, hitting $4.32 a gallon.

It is not likely that drivers will see relief at the pump anytime soon. Here are some tips from AAA to help with fuel efficiency:

  • Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and properly inflated tires.
  • Map your route to minimize unnecessary turnarounds or backtracking.
  • Avoid peak traffic times and try to combine errands.
  • Use “fast pass” or “express” toll lanes to avoid unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway.
  • Reducing highway speeds by 5-10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%, as fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, a 14 year-old-boy from Orangeburg, died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police in stolen truck
Police said the crash happened in the 2500 block of Savannah Highway at 7:28 p.m. and forced...
Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian in West Ashley
The Wag Factory is a doggy daycare and boarding facility on James Island that’s been in...
Lowcountry doggy daycare forced to close its doors
Receipts obtained by a FOIA request show the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spent at least...
You Paid For It: Charleston County purchases highly customized live edge tables for $20k
Donte Jevar Simmons was last seen on March 8 at 10 p.m.
Police searching for missing North Charleston boy

Latest News

The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at...
Tin Man’s oil can from ‘Wizard of Oz’ up for auction
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics lose again in court over strict abortion law
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Nicholas Hodges was charged with a weapons law...
Georgetown County man arrested on weapons charge, warrants
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is hearing a...
Texas judge hears case on state’s transgender youth investigations
President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing
President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing