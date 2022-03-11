SC Lottery
Applications open for Charleston County student intern program

Students will be trained to work in the Emergency Medical Services Department or the Consolidated 9-1-1 Dispatch Center, according to a news release.(Live 5 News)
By Ann McGill
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High school juniors in the Charleston County public school district can now apply for the Department of Public Safety’s Student Leadership and Intern Program. Students will be trained to work in the Emergency Medical Services Department or the Consolidated 9-1-1 Dispatch Center, according to a news release.

This is a paid program, where students will earn 13.75 per hour. The four-to-six week summer program provides career readiness training in addition to industry recognized certifications and credentials.

Officials hope the experience will entice students to consider a career path with the county.

The program will begin in June, and includes some weekends during the school year. Signed parental or guardian approval is required for students to participate.

Applications and qualifications can be found by clicking the link.

“The goal is to empower local students to become future leaders within Charleston County Government, and those who are successful can land a good paying job with great benefits,” Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety Eric Watson said.

The program provides an additional four-to-eight weeks of paid training for returning seniors the next summer.

There is no cost to students to join this program.

