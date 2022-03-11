Calls coming in to suspend Carolinas’ gas tax amidst surging prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – With gas prices continuing to climb, some are calling for states to suspend that tax.

According to AAA’s latest gas price averages, the average price ticked slightly higher overnight to $4.19 in North Carolina.

In South Carolina, that average is $4.08 a gallon as of Friday morning.

As far as gas taxes for both states, residents pay 36 cents in tax per gallon of gas in N.C.

In South Carolina, one of the lowest in the country, each gallon of gas is taxed at 22 cents. That’s on top of the 18-cent federal gas tax

A bill to suspend the gas tax was filed last weekend in S.C. but it comes at a cost as the gas taxes go to fix and maintain roads and bridges N.C. state economist Mike Walden says, right now, the state has a surplus that could be used temporarily. Republican Senate leader Phil Berger was skeptical.

“Unless we get serious about addressing supply, we’ll cut the gas tax, the price will still go up and what do you do then?” Berger said.

Governors in other states have announced proposals for a gas tax holiday or a suspension of the federal gas tax.

A spokesperson for N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said he would carefully review the idea of suspending or reducing the state’s gas tax, but he would want to make sure road projects continue and the savings actually goes to customers.

