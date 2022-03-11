SC Lottery
CofC Police warn students of early-morning off-campus robbery

An alert from CofC's Department of Public Safety states the incident happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. in the area of King and Warren Streets.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston Department of Public Safety alerted students Friday morning to a strong-arm robbery that occurred off-campus.

The alert states the incident happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. Friday in the area of King and Warren Streets and that the Charleston Police Department is investigating.

The alert states the victim was walking in the area when he was approached by an unknown man who pushed him to the ground and forcibly took his wallet, iPhone, pants and underwear.

A strong-arm robbery is the taking of property from a victim involving force or intimidation rather than by use of a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the College of Charleston Department of Public Safety at 843-953-5609 or Charleston Police at 843-577-7434.

