Deputies: Car chase suspect arrested after worker injured attempting to avoid vehicle

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say the suspect in a car chase has been arrested after a woman was injured attempting to avoid his vehicle.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say they were assisting the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of the suspect following a chase on Pennyroyal Road.

“Berkeley County deputies initiated the chase and entered Georgetown County,” Georgetown County deputies said.

A report states the suspects ran through a road construction zone near the Oceda community on Highway 41, and a 69-year-old worker suffered minor injuries as she attempted to avoid the suspects’ car.

The suspects stopped their vehicle and fled in opposite directions on Pennyroyal Road, deputies said.

“The male driver was taken into custody and transported back to Berkeley County,” GCSO officials said. “There were no charges against the female passenger.”

