Detectives arrest forestry commission employee accused of starting fires in Berkeley Co.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives have arrested a South Carolina Forestry Commission employee who is accused of starting fires in Berkeley County.

Brad Chance, 52, a forestry technician who worked for the agency in Berkeley and Charleston counties, was taken into custody Thursday after a joint investigation by SCFC law enforcement and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Chance will appear at a bond hearing before a Berkeley County magistrate on Friday.

The forestry commission says the charges are related to a string of suspicious wildfires in northern Berkeley County near the Francis Marion National Forest in January and February.

He is charged with three counts of willfully burning lands of another.

According to the forestry commission, Chance is a resident of St Stephen and was hired by the commission in February of 2021.

He has been suspended without pay pending a SCFC investigation.

