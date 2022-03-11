SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Detectives: Man arrested for supplying drugs that led to Summerville woman’s overdose death

Detectives with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man for...
Detectives with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man for supplying drugs that led to a woman’s overdose death.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man for supplying drugs that led to a Summerville woman’s overdose death.

On Friday, detectives charged 43-year-old Larry Lee Emanuel of Charleston for the incident that happened in September of 2021.

The sheriff’s office said that through an extensive investigation, detectives were able to determine Emanuel supplied the drugs which led to the woman’s death.

Emanuel has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, manufacture, distribution and possess narcotics, and distribution near a school.

He is currently being held at the L.C. Knight Dorchester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Investigation into overdose death

On Sept. 14, 2021, deputies responded to a home on White Church Lane for a death and found a woman, who was unresponsive in her bedroom, with a hypodermic needle in her arm.

An arrest affidavit states that detectives downloaded the victim’s phone and text messages sent to Emanuel which confirmed that a drug deal took place in the area of Lowe’s Foods on Dorchester Road on the previous day.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dnard Gadson, 33, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in...
Man charged in deadly West Ashley hit and run
The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, a 14 year-old-boy from Orangeburg, died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police in stolen truck
Officers responded to the 100 block of Annandale Court in the Irongate neighborhood Friday...
Summerville Police investigating Friday morning shooting
The Wag Factory is a doggy daycare and boarding facility on James Island that’s been in...
Lowcountry doggy daycare forced to close its doors
Receipts obtained by a FOIA request show the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spent at least...
You Paid For It: Charleston County purchases highly customized live edge tables for $20k

Latest News

Summerville Police responded Thursday night to a shooting in the Corey Woods subdivision where...
Police: Juvenile wounded twice in Thursday night shooting
Summerville High School alerted parents Friday morning to an increased presence of security and...
Summerville High School alerts parents to increased law enforcement presence
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Folly Pier Construction Update
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Century Aluminum Expansion