Earthquake hits the Midlands for second time this week

The earthquake centered around 4.35 miles southeast of Camden at 10:03 a.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Kershaw County on Friday morning.

The earthquake centered around 4.35 miles southeast of Camden at 10:03 a.m.

It’s the 21st tremor to occur in this area since Dec. 27, 2021, the division says.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake also hit Kershaw County on Wednesday.

South Carolina has seen 15 earthquakes so far this year.

