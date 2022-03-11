SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks College Park Road overpass lanes at I-26

The crash on the College Park Road overpass over I-26 involves a tractor trailer and was...
The crash on the College Park Road overpass over I-26 involves a tractor trailer and was affecting both directions of travel.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is blocking multiple lanes of the College Park Road overpass.

The crash was reported at 5:43 a.m. and does involve injuries, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Both directions of the roadway, which passes over I-26 at mile marker 203 in Ladson, were affected by the crash with traffic backed up nearly two miles on College Park Road coming from Crowfield Plantation, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, a 14 year-old-boy from Orangeburg, died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police in stolen truck
Donte Jevar Simmons was last seen on March 8 at 10 p.m.
Police searching for missing North Charleston boy
The city of North Charleston said the railroad crossing on Spruill Avenue between Bexley Street...
FIRST ALERT: N. Charleston railroad crossing to be closed 3 days
The Charleston County School District confirmed an increased presence of police and security on...
‘Unsubstantiated threats’ lead to increased police, security presence at high school, district confirms
Police said the crash happened in the 2500 block of Savannah Highway at 7:28 p.m. and forced...
Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian in West Ashley

Latest News

Brad Chance, 52, a forestry technician who worked for the agency in Berkeley and Charleston...
SC Forestry employee accused of starting fires to face bond court judge
The College of Charleston alerted students about a strong-arm robbery that happened off-campus...
CofC Police warn students of early-morning off-campus robbery
Police said the crash happened in the 2500 block of Savannah Highway at 7:28 p.m. and forced...
Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian in West Ashley
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CofC warns students of early-morning strong-arm robbery off-campus