FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks College Park Road overpass lanes at I-26

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is blocking multiple lanes of the College Park Road overpass.

The crash was reported at 5:43 a.m. and does involve injuries, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Both directions of the roadway, which passes over I-26 at mile marker 203 in Ladson, were affected by the crash with traffic backed up nearly two miles on College Park Road coming from Crowfield Plantation, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.