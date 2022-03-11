SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Saturday morning

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People in the Lowcountry could wake up Saturday morning to the threat of strong to severe storms.

The Live 5 Weather team has declared Saturday and Sunday First Alert Weather Days because of a storm threat on Saturday and a plunge in temperatures into Sunday.

A quick-moving line of strong to potentially severe storms is expected to sweep across the Lowcountry between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. The weather threat is up to a three out of five.

Sovine said the biggest threat from any storms Saturday morning will be damaging wind gusts.

“Even outside thunderstorms, winds could gust to 40 mph on Saturday,” he said. Isolated tornadoes are possible across the Carolinas.

He said the storms will move through quickly.

The storms will be along the edge of a cold front moving into the area, which will then drop temperatures by a range of about 30 degrees Saturday afternoon and into the evening, giving the area one more taste of winter..

The low Saturday night into Sunday morning could dip just below 30 degrees.

The forecast high for Sunday is only into the mid-50s.

