FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Storms Saturday, cold Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A powerful cold front will sweep through the area Saturday morning bringing the threat of strong storms followed by a big cool down!

TODAY: Cloudy with a Few Showers Possible. High 63.

SATURDAY: AM Rain/Storms. Turning Sunny and Windy. Temps Falling from 70° in the Morning to the 50s in the Afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 54.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 67.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 73.

