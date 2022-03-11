FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Storms Saturday, cold Sunday!
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A powerful cold front will sweep through the area Saturday morning bringing the threat of strong storms followed by a big cool down!
TODAY: Cloudy with a Few Showers Possible. High 63.
SATURDAY: AM Rain/Storms. Turning Sunny and Windy. Temps Falling from 70° in the Morning to the 50s in the Afternoon.
SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 54.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 67.
TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 73.
