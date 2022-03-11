SC Lottery
Folly Beach restaurant, bar reopens on Folly Beach Pier as renovations continue

The Folly Beach Pier might still be closed but a favorite restaurant on it is back open for business.
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - After being closed for two years because of renovations, Pier 101 Restaurant and Bar on the Folly Beach Pier is now open.

Pier 101 closed after Labor Day of 2020. General Manager Halee Brinson says they are excited to be back ahead of spring with a few new features.

“We have a lot of locals coming back to see us, and a lot of people from out of town are already hearing we’re back open and are coming to see us,” Brinson said. “The menu has changed. We’ve got some new cocktails, we’ve got some new food items. The bar is brand new. We’re bringing live music back, so on Saturdays and Sundays we’ll have a band.”

The Folly Beach Pier is still closed, but Sarah Reynolds with Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission says it is on schedule to be finished and open by Spring of 2023.

Reynolds says the project is expected to cost $14.3 million, and they are currently still on budget. Reynolds says there has been a lot of work completed on the diamond pierhead and the steel construction on the new gazebo has recently started.

Construction on the pier started in October 2020. The gift shop and observation deck have been open to the public since May. Pier 101 will be open Friday and this weekend from noon until 8 p.m.

