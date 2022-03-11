SC Lottery
Georgetown County man arrested on weapons charge, warrants

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested a Murrells Inlet man Thursday after they say he tried to pawn multiple items.

Nicholas Hodges, 40, is charged with a weapons law violation and was also served with warrants from two other counties, Officer Jason Lesley said.

An incident report states deputies responded to the discount golf store on Hwy. 17-Bypass on a report of a suspicious person.

A golf shop employee told deputies a man, later identified as Hodges, attempted to pawn three golf bags containing 42 clubs using another person’s identification. Deputies found a handgun in the man’s backpack along with three driver’s licenses, 14 credit or debit cards, a Social Security card, a COVID-19 vaccination card and five other miscellaneous cards, Lesley said.

After Hodges’ arrest, deputies learned of warrants against him from Florence and Horry Counties.

Hodges was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing or a transfer to Florence or Horry Counties.

