SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

High school student helps save co-worker’s life thanks to CPR training

A high school student saves a co-worker's life with CPR training. (Source: WFXT)
By Christine McCarthy
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFORD, Mass. (WFXT) - A high school student is credited with saving the life of a co-worker who went into cardiac arrest while on the job.

Savanna Goodin was finishing up her shift at a local Walgreens when one of her colleagues collapsed.

“One of my co-workers randomly collapsed. I heard a huge thud behind me, and I heard a customer scream,” Goodwin said.

The 18-year-old says she called for someone to call 911 but also knew what needed to be done.

“There was literally a switch that just went off. I felt something mentally snap, and this is what has to be done, this is what has to happen, and I was just driven,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin is currently a senior at Nashoba Valley Technical High School, studying health assisting. She says she felt her training kick in being fully CPR certified and started chest compressions as a pharmacist also provided breaths to the person.

“I just kept going until paramedics arrived seven minutes later,” Goodwin said.

The co-worker was rushed to the hospital and at home recovering after the incident. Police say they believe Goodwin’s actions saved the person’s life.

“I would not have been able to do it if I hadn’t come to a school like this,” Goodwin said.

Nashoba Tech Principal Jeremy Slotnick says Goodwin’s actions were terrific and highlight the skills learned at the school.

“I think Savanna is amazing. In a situation like that,” Slotnick said. “Kids get a chance to practice things that will be helpful to them out in the real world when they move out into careers or to be heroes like Savanna.”

Additionally, Goodwin credits her mom, a respiratory therapist at a local hospital, with teaching her the perfect CPR technique. And she says she is looking at becoming a hospice nurse down the road.

Copyright 2022 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person has been detained following a...
One detained after report of man wearing body armor, possibly armed near airport
Crews were spotted in the area of the Nexans High Voltage USA plant off of Bushy Park Road.
Emergency crews respond to Goose Creek manufacturing plant
The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, a 14 year-old-boy from Orangeburg, died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police in stolen truck
Robert Bernhardt is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a...
Summerville man arrested after 2-month marijuana investigation
Immediately following the collision, a truck, which police provided a picture for, fled the...
Charleston police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in county jail, ordered to pay $120K restitution for lying to police
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Satellite photos show breakup of Russian convoy outside Kyiv
Cat renamed ‘Dorothy’ after miraculously surviving deadly Iowa tornado